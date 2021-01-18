Community organisations in the Federal Electorate of Griffith have the opportunity to apply for funding for projects that will help them improve their services and deliver social benefits in our local communities.



Member for Griffith, Terri Butler MP is now taking expressions of interest for Stronger Communities grants, which support local not-for-profits with minor capital projects.

Usually these grants require matched funding, but in recognition of the pandemic, this special round does not. It will fund up to 100 percent of eligible costs, with grants of between $2,500 and $20,000.

As with other rounds of this program, $150,000 is available to each federal electorate for up to 20 projects.

“I am inviting expressions of interest right now for small capital works or expenditure projects that bring our communities together, strengthen social connections and build community participation,” Ms Terri Butler.

“Application is by the local MP’s invitation only, so it is vital that people let me know of their interest by 14 February.”

“I will be consulting with a panel of community members and inviting public comment on the proposals via my social media.”

Ms Butler said that in the past funds have gone to everything from air conditioning to playground equipment to a new forklift for Foodbank.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the potential projects that our outstanding local not-for-profit groups are pursuing,” she said.

Past recipients in the West End and South Brisbane area include Southern Suburbs Rugby League Football Club (Brisbane), West End Family Care, for hall refurbishment, West End State School Parents and Citizens for an oval upgrade, Sisters Inside for the purchase of their coffee cart, the Greek Orthodox Community of St George, for hall refurbishment. South Brisbane Men’s Shed and St Vincent de Paul are also past recipients.

You can see the results of some of these grants around Boundary Street with the wonderful Boundless on Boundary mural in People’s Park by local artist Neta-Rie Mabo, which was auspiced by West End Community Association, and West End Community House with Kurilpa Futures greening project in Boundary Street and Vulture Street.

HOW TO APPLY

Expressions of interest should include a short description of the project, total cost, and why the project is important to the community.

Expressions of Interest must be received via https://terributlermp.com/stronger-communities-grants-round-6-expressions-of-interest/ by 5pm on Sunday, February 14, 2021 .

After the Expressions of Interest process Ms Butler will invite organisations to make applications. Applications will be due by 22nd March 2021.

To view the guidelines please visit: https://www.business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/stronger-communities-programme