Local historian, Paul Granville, has been researching the post-colonial history of Orleigh Park in West End.

This land, that supported First Nations people for many centuries was once described as, ““tangled mass of trees, vines, flowering creepers, staghorns, elkhorns, towering scrub palms, giant ferns and hundreds of other members of the fern family, beautiful and rare orchids and the wild passion flower,” from J.G. Steele’s, Brisbane Town in Convict Days, p.28

Paul Granville begins:

“With its huge spreading shade trees and pleasant breezy riverside location, Orleigh Park is understandably a great favourite with many residents and visitors. However, this beautiful park had its origins in tragedy.”

His richly illustrated story details the history of developments and floods, and the vision of the Hill End Progress Association over 100 years ago, to create a park along the riverfront. The resulting Orleigh Park was opened in August 1917.