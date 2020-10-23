About The Author
Phil Vanderzeil
Phil Vanderzeil has been a resident of West End for the past 35 years. He was the president of the West End Traders Association in the early 1980s. Phil ran a business in West End for over 30 years. He is passionate about studying the history and culture of West End. He is one of the founding members of the West End Making History Group.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Search Westender
Recent Tweets
-
"News Corp press coverage has been predictable and partisan, somewhat in a world of their own..." #qldvotes independentaustralia.net/politics/politâ€¦
-
-
Well, the #UAP candidate in #SouthBrisbane is preferencing The Greens 2nd and Labor 7th and raises the oldâ€twitter.com/i/web/status/1â€¦UV
-
RT @AntonyGreenABC: 14.1% of enrolled Queenslanders have voted pre-poll,and another 26.4% have been sent a postal vote. That puts the totalâ€¦
-
@lyndalcurtis You will be inundated