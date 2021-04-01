Vets, and animal services such as Greencross, and Doggy Day Care in West End, are urging the public not to give in to puppy dog eyes this Easter.

Feeding dogs even small amounts of human Easter treats and trimming can be toxic and potentially fatal to pets.

“A big reminder to tell the fur kids that they can’t join in on the Easter egg hunt. Chocolate is toxic to fur kids and no matter how much they might want to join in and help us east chocolate

for breakfast, lunch and dinner, sadly they can not.”

“Make sure to keep chocolates and hot cross buns out of reach of the fur kids. Be mindful that roast lunches are also not for fur kids – treat them instead to some veggies – I heard the Easter

bunny likes carrots and guess what? So will your other furry friends,” Kaz Kelly of Doggy Day Care said.

Greencross vets say that while it’s commonly known that chocolate isn’t good for dogs, vets continue to see pets during Easter time that are very sick due to consuming some of their parents’ treats and Easter lunch – including roast, hot cross buns and chocolate eggs.

Dr. Adam Sternberg, Regional Clinical Director at Greencross Vets, says pet parents assume feeding their pet a little bit of their Easter treats is okay, however this is not the case.

“Everyone seems to know that chocolate isn’t good for dogs, but people think that it’s the same way that chocolate isn’t good for humans. This is a huge issue as certain ingredients that are completely safe for humans to consume are so toxic to dogs that they can become very unwell and in severe cases, can be fatal.”

“Each year at Easter time we see an influx of pets in clinic that have consumed some of their well-meaning pet parent’s Easter treats. If you have a much-loved pet that you want to show your love to this Easter, please think twice before you share your treats with them and explore the many options of Easter treats that are designed specifically for pets” he said.

If you feel you want to indulge your pets, pet shops offer safe treats such as yoghurt and carob Easter eggs, bunnies and donuts that are made and specially created for dog’s taste buds.

Dr. Sternberg says the key human-favourite foods to watch out for this Easter are:

Chocolate : “All kinds of chocolate contain an ingredient called theobromine that is toxic to pets. Chocolate toxicity could cause a wide range of problems, with severe cases causing seizures, heart issues and even death. The more bitter the chocolate, the higher the risk”.

: “All kinds of chocolate contain an ingredient called theobromine that is toxic to pets. Chocolate toxicity could cause a wide range of problems, with severe cases causing seizures, heart issues and even death. The more bitter the chocolate, the higher the risk”. Hot cross buns : “Most hot cross buns contain sultanas, raisins or currants which are all toxic to dogs and can lead to kidney failure.”

: “Most hot cross buns contain sultanas, raisins or currants which are all toxic to dogs and can lead to kidney failure.” Roast lunch: “Giving a little bit of your Easter roast to your dog might seem a great idea, but it can potentially cause all sorts of issues. Onions and garlic are poison to dogs, which may be in glazing, stuffing and gravy. Skin and fat trimmings can also contribute to upset tummies and pancreatitis so it’s best to avoid these and give them a dog approved Easter treat instead.”

If dogs do accidentally consume a toxic food, take them to your nearest Greencross Vets or Animal Referral Hospital which are open 24/7 for emergencies.

Feature Image, Shutterstock by WildStrawberry