West End based organisations Sisters Inside and Community Friends are among the nominees for the current round of Stronger Communities grants announced by Member for Griffith, Terri Butler MP today.

The Stronger Communities Programme provides each Federal electorateÂ with $150,000 to fund small capital projects.

The projects aim to improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant viable communities.

As the Federal MP, Ms Butler’s role was to identify potential projects and invite applications.

To identify projects, Ms Butler conducted an open expressions of interest process. More than eighty organisations nominated projects. She then published information about each of the proposed projects and sought community feedback and formed a consultative committee to review the grants proposals.

“In deciding on these nominees I have had regard to the grants criteria, community expressions of support, effort, geographic spread, and variety in relation to types of projects,” Ms Butler said.

“All of the expressions of interest I received were meritorious, and all of them wereÂ for really useful, community-building projects.

“I congratulate every organisation that submitted an EoI for the quality of their ideas, and for the work they do every day to make our communities even better places to work, raise families, enjoy culture, and live,” she said.

Sisters Inside Inc based on Montague Road in West End is a Not-For-Profit organisation that supports criminalised women, girls and families.

Community Friends provides food, clothing, and accommodation to homeless and disadvantaged people. They give out groceries and meals at 3pm every Wednesday at Bunyapa Park on the corner of Thomas and Vulture Streets.

The organisations to be nominated for a grant are:

Sisters Inside

Brisbane South State Secondary College P&C

Queensland Maritime Museum

Kangaroo Point Rovers FC

Community Friends West End

Brisbane Regional Youth Orchestra

Mayfield State School P&C

Camp Hill State Infants and Primary School P&C

Stride Mental Health (for Headspace Woolloongabba)

Eastern Suburbs Hockey

Holland Park RSL Sub Branch

Brisbane Metro Touch Association

Bulimba Girl Guides

Brisbane Sailing Squadron

Cannon Hill State School

Bulimba (Balmoral) Bowls

Sts Peter and Pauls School P&F

Bulimba Meals on Wheels.

Ms Butler’s office said they will now work with each nominee to submit their application to the Commonwealth government.

Further information about the grants can be found at www.terributlermp.com and atÂ https://www.business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/stronger-communities-programme

