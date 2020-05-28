I’m Emma, and I am working on a project where I am looking to collect people’s stories about living in shared housing in West End. I’m collecting these stories as part of a UQ honours thesis project that aims to understand the realities of the lives of adults who don’t live in nuclear family households and the challenges they experience, particularly through the ups and downs of Covid-19.

This project will help build a body of research on a form of housing has not a lot of research attention, and whose residents are often ignored or disadvantaged by housing policy or restrictive tenancy laws. With one of the highest percentages of shared housing in Brisbane, West End residents are more susceptible to these negative effects. Your stories will be valuable contributions towards building knowledge and potentially inform changes to legislation and policy to recognise more diverse forms of housing and tenure.

I am looking for people who can help me in this project by participating in zoom interviews to share their stories. To be able to participate, you must be:

25 years or older

currently living in a share house

residing in our around the West End area

If you would like to participate or find out more about the project, please free free to get in touch with Emma at e.karczewski@uq.net.au

