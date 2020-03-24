While we are understandably immersed in the news about the coronavirus health crisis, we can’t forget that we still have a global climate emergency. A quick Google search on “” will tell you that a lot of people are identifying parallels between these two emergencies.

Given the covid-19 emergency has occurred in the middle of a Council election campaign, the Westender decided to seek comment from the Gabba Ward Candidates.

We asked them what they think Governments, Council, and candidates, can learn from the current emergency about planning for and responding to the impacts of climate change. They were asked to keep responses to 500 words or less.

Responses were received from The Greens Jonathan Sri, and from Labor’s Rachel Gallagher. We thank them for getting back to us so quickly in what is a very demanding and uncertain week for them, and us all.