A lot of people ask, “Whatever happened to The Westender’s Kerrod Trott?”. Kerrod updates us on his recent adventures.



“G’day all.

“I often jokingly say I’ve never been as busy as I have been since I retired, and there’s definitely an element of truth in that.

“When I retired about five years ago, I moved with my partner Glenys to South Australia to be near her grandchildren. We’re currently living in a planned community, the Aldinga Arts and Eco Village, on the coast about an hour south of Adelaide in the McLaren Vale wine region.

“I spend a lot of time in the garden, and have learned a lot about Permaculture and Biodynamic Gardening there. It’s a totally different climate and ecosystem in SA, and I’ve had to enlarge my environmental skill set substantially.

“I started volunteering with the local Willunga Environment Centre when we first got here, and ended up being elected as their Chair for four years. I’ve recently retired as Chair, but I got to know and work with many of the local environmental groups, who are incredibly committed to the ongoing fight to preserve and protect community and the natural environment.

“I’ve continued my involvement with community publishing. I helped the local Aldinga Bay Residents Association upgrade their magazine Coastal Views to a whizz-bang online edition when we first arrived here, and for the past year I’ve been publishing a community news portal called Aldinga Village Voice.

“I’m also still passionate about politics. I joined the Labor party in SA – I’d been a member of the Kurilpa branch in West End previously – and have been helping out Labor candidates at numerous elections. We had a double win this year with Labor winning both the State and Federal elections.

“I can remember not so long ago when West End boasted a Labor Prime Minister (Kevin Rudd), State Premier (Anna Bligh) and Lord Mayor of Brisbane (Tim Quinn) as our local representatives. I dunno, I leave West End for a few years and there’s not a Labor member left!

“We have family and friends in SE Queensland and visit regularly.

“Jan Bowman started out as a Citizen Journalist several years ago, and has been editor and chief contributor since I moved to SA, and is doing a great job of maintaining the Westender’s position as a valued member of and commentator on the local community.

“In recent times, Jan has been busy revamping and re-energising the Westender, to celebrate thirty years of publication in West End. You should check it out.

“The Westender has always supported the progressive side of politics. We’ve provided a platform for political and social views from a broad range of left leaning voices, including The Greens, Socialist Alliance and the Democrats.

“Someone in the ALP once described me as ‘an old leftie, but too close to the Greens’ and I kind of like that description.

“When we began publishing the Westender as an independent, community newspaper way back in 1992, I hadn’t the slightest inkling that it would continue for as long as it has.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and grateful for the support we’ve received from collaborators, contributors, readers and well-wishers for the past thirty years.

“The Westender has undergone substantial change, and enjoyed numerous incarnations over the years. It’ll be fascinating to see what the next thirty years will bring.

“Cheers, and have a good read.”