The Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today that Greater Brisbane will enter into a three-day lockdown from 5pm today, Monday 29 March.

During the lockdown schools will be closed but residents will be able to engage in shopping, essential work, exercise and medical care. Wearing masks is mandatory.

The Premier has urged people not to panic buy.

Meanwhile, Woolworths has announced today that it is reinstating purchase limits on a range of essential products across greater Brisbane both in-store and online from this afternoon.

The move follows a spike in demand following the Queensland Government’s announcement of a three-day lockdown. The limits will ensure more Woolworths customers have fair access to essential products.

Woolworths General Manager for Queensland, Chris Peters said:

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for many Queenslanders, but we want to reassure customers we will remain open as an essential service.

“We have continued access to stock from our suppliers and our team will be hard at work making sure it flows from our distribution centres into our stores over the coming days.

“We encourage Queenslanders to continue shopping as they usually would and to be mindful of others in the community.”

To uphold safety in its stores, Woolworths will conduct additional monitoring of social distancing. Extra resources will also be deployed to support with additional cleaning and wiping down of trolleys. In line with Queensland Government directives, all customers and team members are expected to wear face masks in Woolworths stores.

Mr Peters concluded: “As always, we ask our customers to follow all social distancing and hygiene measures while shopping in our stores. Please treat our team and each other with respect as we work through this together.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is asking people not to panic buy.



2 items per customer, per shop Grocery Fresh Antibacterial wipes

Canned fish

Canned tomatoes

Canned legumes

Canned vegetables

Flour

Frozen chips, including gems and wedges

Frozen desserts

Frozen fruit

Frozen vegetables

Longlife milk (regular, skim & lite)

Longlife specialty milk

Liquid handwash

Noodles

Pasta

Paper towels

Rice

Sugar

Tissues

Toilet paper Bread loaves (including in store)

Chilled pasta

Eggs

Fresh milk (excluding flavoured)

Meat Burgers, rissoles, meatballs Mince (fixed weight only) Sausages 2 packs beef 2 packs chicken 2 packs lamb 2 packs pork

2kg limits on the following: Meat from the Butcher

Poultry from the Deli

Smallgoods from the Deli