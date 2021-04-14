The Australia Medical Association is urging Queenslanders with questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak to a GP who knows their medical history and can provide individual advice.

AMA Queensland president Professor Chris Perry said it is understandable that people may be confused by the changing vaccine information but it is important to follow the latest expert scientific advice.

“The latest vaccine recommendations take into account the changing situation in Europe and the UK,” Prof Perry said.

“The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) are constantly assessing the risks and benefits of the COVID vaccines, so they can provide the best advice based on the evolving vaccination rollout around the world.

“The best port of call for Queenslanders to get clear, specific, up to date health advice is their GP.”

Prof Perry said it was important to note that the AstraZeneca vaccine remained highly effective at preventing death and severe illness among people who have contracted COVID-19 and the incidence of the reported blood-clotting syndrome was very rare.

“However, current advice is that the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be used in adults under 50 where the benefits clearly outweigh the risk,” he said.

“We all need to make an informed decision about which vaccine to have, based on an understanding of the risks and benefits and with guidance from our GP.”

Queensland Health provides regular updates on COVID19 vaccines. For the latest advice go to link HERE.

