The eclectic streets of West End are about to be transformed, with some of Brisbane’s most talented street artists set to showcase their work in the West End Street Art Festival on Sunday October 22.

Artists include vandal turned internationally acclaimed artist Sofles, plus Drapl,The Brightsiders and many more.

The festival is raising the profile of street art while helping the cause of youth homelessness.

In a celebration of street art and creativity, several buildings along Boundary Street have been painted with large-scale murals. The festival will culminate in an arts and design market with more than 150 stalls, including street food, live music and a live painting exhibition, showcasing the best South East Queensland has to offer in art, design and handcrafted wares.

Co-organisers Ihab Imam and Jenna Williams hope festival attendees will gain an appreciation of street art and inspire Brisbane residents to embrace this art form.

“We want to expose local talent and introduce the idea to Brisbane that street art shouldn’t be hidden in laneways, but is something that beautifies the streetscape and makes art accessible,” Imam said.

While having a ball with the festivities, patrons also have the satisfaction of knowing they’re contributing to a good cause. The West End Street Art Festival aims to raise $10,000 for Orange Sky Laundry, a Brisbane-based charity assisting homeless youths.

“Orange Sky Laundry do an incredible job of helping homeless young people gain access to services that help them stay safe. Some of Australia’s most talented street artists have experienced homelessness during their lives. These artists have created some incredible landmark street art around this country, while at the same time experiencing extreme vulnerability and isolation. It is important that we highlight that this is a connected issue and that we can do something tangible to help.” Imam said.

The West End Street Art Festival will take place on 22nd of October from 9-5pm on Russell and O’Connell St, West End.