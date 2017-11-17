Amidst the spread of cinematic delights and contemporary favourites at this year’s British Film Festival comes the engaging documentary, Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars – a deeply intimate film chronicling the life of Britain’s most renowned blues guitarist.

Right from his childhood, Eric Clapton thought of himself as different. From his obsession with ‘black’ music to his incessant drug habit devastating later stages of his career.

Beginning with an iphone recording of Clapton honouring the late BB King in a touching personal note, Lili Fini Zanuck begins the film introducing the viewer to the early stages of Clapton’s life as he grew up in Surrey, England.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars hones in on the early life of the 18-time Grammy winner zooms in on the life and legacy of the 18-time Grammy winner and the only artist ever to be inducted three times into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The doc charts his roots from a traumatic childhood through his difficult struggle with drugs and alcohol and the tragic loss of his son, and contextualizes Clapton’s role in contemporary music and cultural history. It also features archival materials like classic performance clips, on- and offstage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings and personal diary entries, as well as extensive interviews with Clapton himself and his family, friends, musical collaborators, contemporaries and heroes, including late music icons B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison.

