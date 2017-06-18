Sir Timothy Gowers is professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, Fellow of the Royal Society (UK), and recipient of the Fields Medal, Sylvester Medal of the Royal Society of London and the De Morgan Medal of the University of Cambridge.

For the past several years, Sir Timothy has been campaigning against publishing houses (specifically Elsevier) monopolising access to academic journals and restricting the free exchange of information. He initiated a boycott in 2012, known as The Cost of Knowledge, with the support of thousands of academics around the world.

Sir Timothy Gowers, will be leading a thought-provoking conversation about the open access campaign and the role of libraries in the digital age at a special forum at the State Library of Queensland on Thursday 29th June.

Come along to this free event to join the discussion about the role libraries play in access to knowledge, the open access agenda and the commercialisation of information in the age of digital citizenship.

Thu 29 Jun, 3pm-4pm

SLQ Auditorium 2, level 2

Free | Bookings required

#DigitalFutures

More info: http://thecostofknowledge.com/