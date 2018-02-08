Queensland Women’s Week recognises and celebrates the achievements of Queensland’s women and girls.

Everyone has a role to play in creating a Queensland community that respects women, embraces gender equality, and promotes and protects the rights, interests and wellbeing of women and girls.

This year Queensland Women’s Week celebrations will be held from 3 to 11 March with the theme ‘Celebrate wellbeing. Everybody wins’.

The theme aims to encourage women and girls to celebrate their wellbeing which benefits not only individual women and girls, but the whole community.

It also aligns with the health and wellbeing priority of the Queensland Women’s Strategy which provides a framework for government, the private sector and the wider Queensland community to take significant action to achieve gender equality in Queensland.

The week will include a statewide series of events and activities, offering something for everyone. We encourage you to check out the calendar to find out what’s happening near you or register an event.

You can also join the Office for Women’s mailing list for updates on the week, including advice on when promotional resources will be available to order and download.

More info: https://www.communities.qld.gov.au/campaign/queensland-womens-week