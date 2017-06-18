The South Brisbane community has lots to celebrate with several big ticket initiatives receiving major funding in the recent Palaszczuk Government Budget.

Deputy Premier and Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad said there was great news across the board with strong investment in schools, public transport, health and the arts.

“I am incredibly excited about this Budget because it delivers projects that I have been fighting to secure for many, many years because I know how important they are for our community,” Ms Trad said.

“I am thrilled to announce that we will be fully funding the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project, which has been on the table for ten years and is critical for public transport across Brisbane.

“Cross River Rail will mean a new train station right in the heart of Woolloongabba which will offer trips to the city is just one minute. Labor knows that public transport is integral to any great city and that’s why we will be the government to deliver Cross River Rail.

“This Budget also delivers a significant commitment to the arts with $1.5 million secured to upgrade the Bille Brown Theatre and support the Queensland Theatre Company.

“One of the best things about living in South Brisbane is our vibrant, artistic culture and I’m glad to be able to deliver significant funding for this iconic company.

“And of course last week we made an incredible announcement for local parents and kids – a new high school for the inner-south, one of the first to be built in the inner-city since 1963, and the full funding of the West End State School Masterplan.

“In addition to this there is great news for schools infrastructure across our community.

“Narbethong State Special School will receive $300,000 to refurbish Block B, East Brisbane State School will receive $200,000 to refurbish the Outdoor Learning Area and Dutton Park State School will receive $150,000 to refurbish Block C.

“I love our community and I know firsthand how important these new initiatives are for South Brisbane. I am proud to be a part of the Government that delivers.”