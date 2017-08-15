Twenty-five years ago, a passionate group of performers presented the first Women in Voice (WiV) show in West End. For a quarter of a century, WiV has charmed audiences in Brisbane and regional Queensland with ground breaking cabaret. To celebrate this phenomenal milestone, Brisbane’s most beloved and enduring cabaret icon is bringing together a stellar lineup for a strictly limited season at Brisbane Powerhouse on November 10 and 11 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Women in Voice favourites Alison St Ledger, Pearly Black and Carita Farrer Spencer, who will bring to the stage her outrageous creation The Fabulous Dame Farrar, will be joined by rising talent Ellen Reed, who wowed audiences in The Voice. Renowned Brisbane comedy actor Bridget Boyle, joining WIV for the first time, will take on the role of MC.

Women in Voice founder Annie Peterson said the event would once again feature some of the state’s finest female vocal talent for Brisbane audiences to mark the special 25th anniversary.

“It is a testament to the depth of Queensland talent that we are now celebrating 25 years of Women in Voice, and it keeps getting bigger and better every year,” reflected Ms Peterson.

“What started as a fairly low-key event at The Sitting Duck Cafe in West End quickly became a favourite show on the music and theatre calendar in Brisbane.”

Over the last 25 years, audiences have been spoilt with a huge diversity of genres at each WiV concert, with a mix of the familiar and the new, and an element of surprise within every new show.

“From the sheer beauty of Katie Noonan singing the songs of Joni Mitchell, to local legend Leah Cotterell exploring her own potent original work, Alison St Ledger getting her ‘Elvis’ on and the hilarity of Queenie van de Zandt allowing her alter-ego Jan van der Stool to assail the audience as MC, the surprises in store at WiV concerts always delight,” said Ms Peterson.

As well as giving trailblazing artists, including the likes of Chrissy Amphlett, Deborah Conway and Jenny Morris, the chance to share something new with their audiences over the years, WiV concerts have also provided opportunities for dozens of emerging artists to take important steps in their musical careers paths. Other WiV alumni include Deborah Cheetham and Kate Miller-Heidke, as well as Christine Johnston and Annie Lee, of The Kransky Sisters fame.

“For this landmark 25th anniversary year, we are delighted to partner with Brisbane Powerhouse in a show that will have all the hallmarks that have made Women in Voice the enduring phenomenon that it is,” said Ms Peterson.

Musical director, acclaimed pianist and composer Stephen Russell will lead the talented Women in Voice band, featuring Helen Russell, Jamie Clarke and Paul Hudson. Award-winning director Lewis Jones is also welcomed back as part of the stellar creative team.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 8 August and can be purchased online at brisbanepowerhouse.org or by calling 07 3358 8600.