How to give back this Christmas
Southside locals still have time to spread the Christmas spirit by giving back to those less fortunate this festive season.
Member for South Brisbane Jackie Trad said there were a number of appeals that people could donate to that would help Southsiders doing it tough.
“One of the best things about living on the Southside is our great sense of community and I know that people will want to give back this Christmas.
“Every year Micah Projects, a fantastic local organisation, packs and delivers food hampers on Christmas Eve so that everyone in our community can enjoy a Christmas Lunch.
“They’re asking people to either make a financial donation or to drop off non-perishable food items to their office in Boundary St or volunteer to help pack or deliver hampers in the lead up to Hamper Day.
“The Palaszczuk Government is also supporting the Kids in Care Christmas Appeal by encouraging people to make a cash or gift donation so that each child and young person in care receives a special present this Christmas.
“There are more than 8,000 children across the state who are unable to live with their own families this Christmas, and we want to make sure we have enough presents for everyone.
“Your gift demonstrates your support for Queensland kids in care, along with their families and carers.
“Of course, there are many more brilliant organisations that are giving back this Christmas and I’d encourage anyone who wants to help out to get in touch with my office.”
More information about the Kids in Care Christmas Appeal, including what to buy and where to donate, is available here:
www.communities.qld.gov.au/childsafety/about-us/news-events/events/bring-smile-child-christmas
More information about the Micah Projects Christmas Hamper Apppeal can be found at http://micahprojects.org.au/assets/docs/Brochures/Xmas-hamper-flyer-2016-A4.pdf