Each year at Christmas, with the help of our supporters, we provide opportunities for the people we work with to celebrate and enjoy the festive season.

Last year we organised, packed and delivered over 500 food and fresh fruit hampers for the individuals and families we support.

You can help by donating goods from our Hampers list – http://micahprojects.org.au/assets/docs/Brochures/20170908-Xmas-hamper-flyer-A4.pdf – or money to purchase fresh fruit and groceries.

You can also help to prepare for Hamper Day on Friday 22 December or deliver Hampers on Friday 22 December 2016.

There are many volunteering opportunities available. Roles are:

Preparing Kurilpa Hall for Hamper Day – Thursday 21/12/2017

Packing Christmas Hampers – Friday 22/12/2017

Packing Fresh Fruit Hampers – Friday 22/12/2017

Delivering Christmas Hampers – Friday 22/12/2017

Micah Projects is using SignUp.com to register volunteers for our upcoming Christmas Hamper Volunteer Roles. Here’s how SignUp works in 3 easy steps:

1. Click here to see our SignUp page: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1994459/false#/invitation

2. Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like

3. Sign up! It’s Easy – you will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com

Note: SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone. If you prefer not to use your email address, please contact us on 3029 7000.

Thank you for your generosity to your community this Christmas!