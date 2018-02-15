Award winning artists from WA Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse at the West End Sessions – February 23

Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse are one of those rare acts which connect and capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences through the power and pure emotion of song. They bring a fresh, modern take on ancient traditions; merging evocative sounds, poignant stories, rare language and that beautiful voice, performed in the Noongar language.

The songs and performances are informed by four principles; Koort (Heart), Moort (Family), Boodja (Land) and Koorlangka (Children/Legacy).

Gina is a proud Balladong (Noongar) daughter with links, through her grandmother, to the Gitja people of the East Kimberley. Her music is informed by an ancient Indigenous culture and she has drawn from a deep well of recent West Australian and an even deeper personal history.

Performing with the all-important blessings of her elders and her community, Gina and Guy will take you on a journey you will not get anywhere else in the world. And it’s one you are not likely to forget.

WINNER: Aboriginal Category, 2017 West Australian of the Year Awards

WINNER: Indigenous Category, 2004, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016 WA Music Industry Awards

WINNER: 2014 Artist of the Year, NAIDOC Perth Awards

This project supported by Folk Alliance Australia Small Grants Scheme.

GINA WILLIAMS & GUY GHOUSE

Friday 23rd February 2018 at The West End Sessions, (inside the Uniting Church), 11 Sussex St. West End.

Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=348737&

More info: www.westendsessions.com or www.ginawilliams.com.au