Back by popular demand, Mr West End, Clarry Evans, is reprising his intimate musical performances of musical highlights from the rock operas Macbeth and Boadicea.

Alison St Ledger, Matthew Newnham and Sandro Collarelli, who all featured in the original productions, will be reprising their stage hits, while a twelve piece choir led by Alison Rogers will provide the chorus. James Bovill will feature on keyboards.

The performances will take place at the Hope St Cafe at 170 Boundary Street, West End. The cafe is an initiative of Micah Projects, and is a social enterprise providing training and employment for disadvantaged people.

Tickets are selling fast – there are only 35 available for each session -“ so if you’re looking for a unique musical experience, you;d better act quickly.

MUSICAL HIGHLIGHTS FROM TWO GREAT BRISBANE STAGE SHOWS

Macbeth, A Contemporary Rock Opera and Boudicca, A Celtic Rock Opera

Saturday 12th August, 5.30 pm and 7.00 pm

VENUE: HOPE STREET CAFE, 170 Boundary St, West End.

COST: $29.50 including light snacks

Bookings essential. Phone 3844 2693 (35 people max. per performance) or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1455260464530013/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%223%22%2C%22ref_newsfeed_story_type%22%3A%22regular%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D