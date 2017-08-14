One of the most senior Tibetan Buddhist lamas alive today is coming to Brisbane to explain the difference between following the mind and the heart.

His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche says it’s crucial to understand the contrast between the two if we want to make good decisions and lead a happy and fulfilled life.

Dzogchen Rinpoche will share his Buddhist wisdom in Brisbane on Friday 18th August at the Queensland Multicultural Centre during a public talk entitled ‘Mind or Heart – Which Can I Trust?’

His Eminence said the speed and pace of modern life was making it hard for people to live with confidence and clarity.

He said: “There seem to be so many possibilities these days and although we believe in the freedom of choice and will, we can sometimes not be so sure what our decisions are really based on.

“Our mind is constantly influenced by media, politics, fashion and social standards and contradictory information all of which can be confusing to the point where we cannot be sure what to trust.

“Instead, we might often find ourselves being mainly guided by fear and worries rather than by common sense and end up being unhappy instead of improving our lives.”

In this Public Talk His Eminence Dzogchen Rinpoche will help people to better understand heart and mind through the ancient Buddhist wisdom called Dzogchen – and explain which to trust.

Doors open at 7pm, the talk begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are $25 ($20 concession) and can be purchased online at trybooking.com/DEDU. For further information call 0416 404 826 or email qld@shenpenaustralia.org

The public talk will be followed by a traditional Tibetan Buddhist empowerment and teaching on 19th August at the Evans Room, Central Dockside Conference Venue entitled ‘Mind and Heart – What’s the Difference?’

In this session His Eminence will outline in detail how to recognise the difference between mind and heart by seeing everything as it is rather than judging, thus reconnecting to our true values and who we really are. There will also be the opportunity to attend a Three-Day Weekend Seminar and Meditation. The Seminar, on the topic ‘How to Truly Follow Your Heart’, will take place from 20th to 22nd August in Brisbane.

In this Seminar Dzogchen Rinpoche will further explain how we can recognise if we are truly following our heart and what the tremendous benefits are that come from it.

These events are part of a worldwide tour which covers France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and finally India.

Dzogchen Rinpoche is the authentic Dzogchen lineage holder and head of Dzogchen Monastery in South India with more than 280 branch monasteries in Asia mainly in Tibet, India, Nepal and Bhutan and in the West.

For more information go to www.shenpenaustralia.org and www.facebook.com/DzogchenBuddhism