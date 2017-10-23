The Food Connect Foundation proudly invites the Brisbane community to buy really local at a series of Twilight Hub Markets this year.

Featuring featuring our incredible food makers operating out of our Community Kitchen as well as other local and talented sellers, with food, gifts and music, the first Twilight Hub Market will be held from 4 – 8pm of Thursday, 2 November, to give shoppers an ethical alternative to their normal Thursday night Christmas shopping.

Local businesses like Food Connect, Balls with More, Ugly Duck Preserves and First Food Co, will demonstrate radical transparency in their sourcing policies when offering visitors beautiful Christmas gifts at Food Connect’s Community Hub on Commerce Street, Salisbury.

Many of these businesses make and grow the products they sell in South East Queensland, keeping local farmers and makers in business and local people in jobs.

It makes good economic sense. “By investing your spending dollars with locally-owned businesses, you create four times the economic impact within that local community,” says Chair of the Food Connect Foundation, Robert Pekin. “You hear many people say they support local, but at our Christmas Markets you’ll find out the real difference between what is advertised as local, and what the real alternative looks like. We’re asking shoppers to bring their questions about the origin of products and how they’re made.”

“The beauty of really buying locally,” he said, “is that you are contributing to the health and viability of your local community. That means local jobs, local investment, local relationships, and long term resilience.”

There are still some stall holder openings, so get in contact with organisers if you fit the criteria.

About Food Connect:

Food Connect is a pioneering social enterprise that ethically and transparently engages local farmers to supply ecological food that is in season and super fresh and we pay them about four times the amount of the big food chains, so more of your dollars go directly to the growers. Produce is then delivered all over Brisbane for everyone to enjoy for retail and wholesale customers.

At Food Connect, local actually means local: our fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products and bakery items travel no more than an average of 140 kilometres before getting to your door.

Our Non-Profit arm, Food Connect Foundation organises events and campaigns to educate and advocate for a fairer food system.

More info: https://www.foodconnect.com.au/