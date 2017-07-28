Family Doctor Week – an initiative of the AMA highlighting the role of our family doctors and their value to the community and the health system – runs from Sunday 23 July to Saturday 29 July 2017. The theme for this year’s event is Your family doctor: all about you.

We all know the benefits of having a regular family doctor, with 85 per cent of the population visiting a GP at least once a year. Ninety three per cent of Australians return to same practice, and 66 per cent return to the same GP. GPs are also the most used and trusted source of child health information.

Which all makes it a very opportune moment for well-known local GPs Dr Ian Mannion and Laurel Moore to announce the opening of a brand new Family Medical Practice at 196 Gladstone Rd, Highgate Hill.

According to Dr Mannion, this independently owned and run centre will provide general and specialised knowledge, in a relaxed, friendly and safe environment.

The practice is privately billed, with children, pensioners’ health care card holders and DVA being discounted. Children’s vaccinations are bulk billed.

Highgate Hill Doctors provides a full range of General Practice care including ear suction, skin cancer checks and excisions, women/men’s health, travel medicine, work medicals and much more. They have specific interest in performing arts as well.

Dr David Carrol operates a skin cancer clinic as well

Highgate Hill Doctors medical practice is situated close to West End in a beautifully restored and renovate 1920’s building that is supported by plenty of nearby parking.

About the Practice:

Dr Ian Mannion MBBS DRACOG FRACGP

Dr Ian Mannion is known for his warm and thorough style. Dr Ian Mannion has been practicing medicine in the region for thirty years since his initial training at the Mater Hospital.

Dr Ian Mannion’s experience is broad with extensive hospital training, rural practice and emergency medicine. Dr Ian Mannion has been a lecturer at the University of Queensland teaching medical students in the field of general practice. Dr Ian Mannion has helped to set up refugee counselling services as well as a refugee health clinic at the Mater.

For the past seven years, Dr Ian Mannion has been passionately committed to general patient and family care in the West End and Highgate Hill area. Dr Ian Mannion and his family have lived and worked locally and attended school in the area.

Dr Ian Mannion has a deep love for all areas of medicine and its complexities though has developed particular interests in external ear infections and ear clearance, traveller’s health and infectious disease, industrial medicine, dive medicine and sexual health, both straight and LGBTIQ. Dr Ian Mannion is the GP for Queensland Ballet and has an interest in musculoskeletal disorders.

Dr Laurel Moore MMBBS, Diplomate of the American Academy of Family Physicians

Dr Laurel Moore is meticulous in her care and has developed a characteristic style. Caring and highly competent, patients feel cared for and listened to.

Dr Laurel Moore graduated from the University of Queensland in 1980. Dr Laurel Moore completed her specialist GP training at the University of California, San Francisco where she learnt Spanish and then was the Director of St Anthony Free Clinic in San Francisco, a clinic for homeless and refugees. On her return to Australia in the late 80s Dr Laurel Moore worked in Indigenous Health Care as both a practitioner and then lecturer at UQ. Dr Laurel Moore also served on the board of the Mater Hospitals as a community representative for almost 10 years. Dr Laurel Moore has been practicing medicine in the West End and Highgate Hill area for over 20 years. She lives with her family locally.

Dr Laurel Moore is passionate about all aspects of General Practice but with special interests in Women’s and Children’s health, Sexual Health (both straight and LGBTIQ), and breast cancer.

Dr David Carroll MBBS FACRRM MMed (Skin Cancer).

Dr David Carroll Is warmly welcomed to the clinic. He has been pursuing skin cancer diagnostic and surgical skills for twenty years now.

Dr Carroll has a broad skillset as well as having had his own rural clinic for twenty years. Thorough and attentive, David works with his patients to resolve their problems.

He and Dr Mannion are two of Brisbane’s most experienced ear clearance GPs for difficult wax and external ear infections.

More info: http://www.highgatehilldoctors.com.au/

Highgate Hill Doctors team L-R: Faye Were, Ammi Ngo, Dr Laurel Moore, Dr David Carroll, Dr Ian Mannion