We’re excited to announce that expressions of interest are now open until the first week of July! The date will be on Sunday September 29th midday to evening. We’re looking for a diverse range of musicians, performers, workshop hosts, activity leaders, and volunteers to make this event a success.

Whether you’re a returning participant or new to our community, we’d love to hear from you! We’re particularly interested in hearing from those who want to submit unique ideas for the festival, such as hosting a clothing swap, potluck, forum, cooking demo, or skill-sharing session. At a recent event, Afternoon in Paradise we had a co-housing forum which was a huge success, and something we’d love to do again. Reach out if you can contribute in any way!

How can I contribute?

– Share the love – social media, tell a friend about it, print out one of our posters to put up in your community space or workplace

– General volunteering opportunities will be open soon, but in the meantime, please reach out if you’re able to take on a leadership role in volunteering or another area, this could look like meeting once or twice before the day as well as supporting on the day.

– Come along to our next community meeting, craft materials will be there too if thats your thing 1-3pm Sunday 14th of July

– Submit an expression of interest as a contributor https://forms.gle/VND91Juqi4Ld3Gcn7

Join us on September 29 for the Laura Street Festival, a community celebration of music, art, dance, and togetherness drawing thousands of visitors each year. Running for 8 years we are a free, family-friendly event that is fully volunteer-run and attracts over 2000 visitors. Join us as we close the street and open our homes, filling them with live performances, interactive workshops, and engaging activities for all ages. As a festival rooted in reciprocity, we encourage you to bring your own chairs, water bottles, and an open heart, ready to give and receive in equal measure. Please note that alcohol, drugs and tobacco are not permitted, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.