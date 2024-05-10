You are familiar with an orchestra, with many instruments playing in harmony. Ever wondered what an orchestra of mandolins would sound like?

Well, here’s your chance!

A 70-strong orchestra of mandolin, guitar, mandola, mandocello and double bass players from across Australia will be playing “Sounds of the River City” at St John’s on 6th July.

Mandolins In Brisbane and the Federation of Australasian Mandolin Ensembles (FAME), to which mandolin orchestras in all the major cities are affiliated, are holding their biannual festival in Brisbane.

And it is honouring Brisbane by playing two new compositions, written to honour Brisbane is all her quirkiness. West Enders will revel in the music heard only rarely.

They will be playing a new major opus by Mr Charlton, ‘Chronicles of a River City’ as well as a new work, ‘Echoes of the River’ by our very own local Conservatorium student, Tara Lynam.

Together these two works describe Brisbane the city in classical and contemporary melodies in a once in a decade event. The Brisbane City Council is sponsoring the event at St John’s Cathedral, 373 Ann Street, Brisbane on Saturday July 6th at 7pm.

Tickets $35 (concession $30) are available online at https://4mbs.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales

or by phoning (07) 3847 1717.