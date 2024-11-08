We first acknowledge the resilience and wisdom of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly their willingness to engage so collaboratively and constructively in treaty and truth-telling processes.

We are deeply disappointed that the new Queensland Government has advised of its intentions to cease the Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry and repeal the Path to Treaty Act 2023.

The Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry is independent of government and was established “to provide a public platform to listen and record stories, educate and build understanding about First Nations history and culture, and make recommendations for next steps.”

We honour the courage, honesty and openness of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and non- Indigenous Queenslanders who have contributed to the Inquiry so far.

Independent inquiries are important and well-respected democratic processes. The cessation of such an independent inquiry is unprecedented in Queensland.

The Path to Treaty Act 2023 is historic, receiving bipartisan support when it was passed in May 2023.

Treaty and truth-telling are essential elements to ensuring healing and reconciliation and to effectively addressing the socio-economic targets in the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

We all want to see Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples enjoying long and healthy lives, with their children born healthy and strong and thriving into adulthood. We simultaneously support homeownership for Aboriginal and Torres Islander peoples.

We believe that all Queenslanders are benefitting from the Path to Treaty, including understanding our shared history through the Inquiry’s story- and truth-telling processes.

Thus, we call upon Premier David Crisafulli and the new Queensland Government to recommence the Inquiry and continue its bipartisan support of the Path to Treaty Act.

The Most Reverend Jeremy Greaves KCSJ

Archbishop of Brisbane

The Right Reverend Cameron Venables

Bishop for the Western Region

The Right Reverend John Roundhill

Bishop for the Southern Region

The Right Reverend Sarah Plowman

Bishop for the Northern Region

The Right Reverend Daniel Deng Abot

Ethnic Congregations Specialist

Aunty Dr Rose Elu

Saibai Elder and 2021 Qld Senior Australian of the Year

The Very Reverend Dr Peter Catt

Anglican Dean of Brisbane

The Reverend Canon Bruce Boase

Wakka Wakka man and St John’s Anglican Cathedral Canon