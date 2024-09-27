Queensland Mental Health Week event

An art exhibition to open in King George Square will serve as a reminder that mental ill health doesn’t limit who a person is, and that recovery is possible.

The Recovered Futures Art Exhibition showcases the work of 180 artists with lived mental ill health experience. The exhibition is open during Queensland Mental Health Week from 4-10 October.

Hosted by Richmond Fellowship Queensland (RFQ), the exhibition harnesses the power of art to spark meaningful conversations about mental health experiences.

RFQ’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Alex Couley said the Recovered Futures Exhibition was a testament to the positive impact of art in the journey of recovery.

‘A mental illness doesn’t limit who a human being is – it’s a tiny piece of who a person is and art is a way of showing the world that people can be engaged, productive members of our society, excited about and engaged in life, irrespective of what challenges they have,’ Mr Couley said.

He said everyday stressors of life, such as increased mortgage repayments, had seen a broader range of people reaching out for support.

‘The real impacts on people’s lives are those everyday stresses – can I pay the mortgage, what’s going to happen if interest rates go up yet again, can I pay my bills, how will I feed the children?’ Mr Couley said. ‘Connecting with people through art who may have similar struggles, or reaching out for professional help is so important.’

Brisbane/Meanjin-based barber turned artist, Pauly Jay has been announced as the exhibition’s artist in residence and will be painting live on site each day, creating a street-art inspired masterpiece on stage that will be available to purchase at its completion.

Other interactive activities will encourage the public to reflect on their own mental health.

All artwork on display at the Recovered Futures Art Exhibition is for sale and in 2023, more than $73,000 worth or artwork was sold, with 85% of sale proceeds going directly to artists.

You can read some of the artist stories here: https://recoveredfuturesshop.rfq.com.au/blogs/news

The exhibition is from Friday, 4 October to Thursday, 10 October 2023 at King George Square.

Entry is free. Follow @recoveredfutures on Instagram and Facebook for the latest event updates.

Main pictre: Brisbane/Meanjin-based barber turned artist, Pauly Jay