A trifecta of wild weather could lash Brisbane with storms, bushfires and heatwaves predicted over the coming months.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner urges residents not to be complacent and to prepare themselves, their families and properties for severe weather.

“On top of heightened bushfire risks, storm season has also started and my message to everyone is clear: be aware of the risks and be prepared,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We live in the most disaster-prone state in Australia, and severe weather could strike at any time.

“One of the most important things you can do is sign up for the free Brisbane’s Severe Weather Alert service.

“This allows us to send registered residents advanced warning and advice about weather so they have time to protect themselves and their property.

“There are simple steps residents can take around the home that make a huge difference in an emergency situation. Trim back trees, clear gutters and prepare an emergency kit.

“No one thinks they will be a victim of disaster until it happens, and if we see a repeat of the 2008 The Gap storms or the horrendous 2019 Black Summer, I want residents to be prepared.

“We’re facing the triple threat of bushfires, storms and heatwaves. We need to take this seriously.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Council’s preparations had been underway for months.

“We have completed 17 planned burns, to help reduce the risk of bushfires, covering more than 342.26 hectares this year – that’s equivalent to 46 Suncorp Stadiums,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We’re holding free green waste drop off weekends for residents at our four Resource Recovery Centres on 7 – 8 October and 11 – 12 November.

“We know everyone is feeling the cost of living right now, but that’s no reason to pull back on preparations, so our free green waste drop off days will make it easier and cheaper for everyone.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said residents could learn from local emergency responders firsthand at Council’s Brisbane Emergency Services Expo at Victoria Park/Barrambin on Saturday, 14 October.

“Meet local first responders, explore emergency response vehicles up close and learn through engaging demonstrations and workshops,” Cr Schrinner said.

“This free event helps to educate our community on how to stay safe before, during and after severe weather events through live demonstrations and displays.

“We’ve also recently written directly to more than 26,000 properties and landowners in suburbs with higher bushfire risk, providing steps to help them prepare for the upcoming summer months.

“El Nino doesn’t just increase the risk of bushfires, but also heatwaves, and I urge residents to take heed of the warnings, prepare your family and pets, and listen to advice from authorities.”

Residents can prepare for storm season by following these tips:

Clean your yard, gutters and downpipes of leaf litter, and check the roof and skylights are in good condition.

Identify loose objects in your yard and on your balcony, such as outdoor furniture and toys, that must be put away or secured if a storm approaches.

Use sandbags to reduce the impact of flooding. Free sandbags can be collected from one of five SES depots.

Prepare an emergency kit, including a torch, portable radio, spare batteries, first aid kit, emergency contact numbers and essential documents such as insurance papers. For a complete list, visit the Council’s website.

If flooding is likely, ensure valuables are stored up high.

Sign up for Brisbane Severe Weather Alerts at www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/beprepared.

For more information, visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council on (07) 3403 8888.

Cover image iStock