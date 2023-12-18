Keep up to date on public transport, pools, libraries, waste and other services across Brisbane during the public holidays.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner urges Brisbane residents to plan and stay informed about transport and other service and venue operating hours over the Christmas and New Year period.

“The holidays are a great time to get out and about in Brisbane, especially with our public transport services,” said Cr Schrinner. He announced that Council would be running additional bus services to major centres in the lead-up to Christmas, ensuring convenient access for shoppers.

CityCat and selected ferry services are set to run every 30 minutes, operating on a public holiday timetable during Christmas Day and Boxing Day. To facilitate safe celebrations on New Year’s Eve, free travel will be available on buses, ferries, and trains from 8 pm on December 31st until 5:30 am on 1 January.

In addition to public transport, essential services, including weekly bin collections, will continue uninterrupted. Cr Schrinner reassured residents that even if their bin day falls on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, or New Year’s Day, they can dispose of their rubbish as usual.

Council’s resource recovery centres will remain open every day of the year, including public holidays, providing residents with a reliable waste disposal option. Furthermore, various council facilities, such as libraries, parks, and pools, will remain open, offering cost-effective entertainment for families during the holiday break.

Cr Schrinner encouraged residents to take advantage of free workshops at the city’s 33 libraries and participate in the $2 Summer Dips program at local pools.

Parks across the suburbs are availability of outdoor spaces for families and friends to gather, play, and enjoy picnics.

Residents can visit the Council’s website’s ‘What’s On’ section to stay informed about free and low-cost events.

For any inquiries or assistance, the Council’s Contact Centre will be available 24 hours a day, every day, throughout the holiday season at (07) 3403 8888.

Waste and Recycling

Bin collections will continue across the city as usual, including collection days that fall on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Boxing Day.

Council’s resource recovery centres are open every day of the year, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, accepting waste, recycling, tip shop donations and green waste as usual.

Bus Services

From Thursday 21 December to Friday 22 December Council is providing additional bus trips to service the CBD and four regional centres (Indooroopilly, Garden City, Carindale and Chermside) to coincide with extended shopping hours to midnight.

Buses will operate a Sunday timetable on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and a Saturday timetable on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

There will be no early morning CityGlider or NightLink services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Additional services will be provided on New Year’s Eve to help people travel into the CBD for the fireworks display and then home again afterwards.

CityGlider and Maroon Glider services will also operate between midnight and 5.00am.

For more information, visit www.translink.com.au or phone 13 12 30.

CityCat Services

All ferries will operate on a Sunday/Public Holiday timetable on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, CityCats will operate reduced services every 30 minutes and CityHoppers reduced services of 30-45 minute frequency.

There will be no Bulimba to Teneriffe or Kangaroo Point Cross River Ferry services on Christmas Day.

All ferries will operate on a Sunday/Public Holiday timetable on Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day 1 January 2024.

On New Year’s Eve, all ferries will operate on a Sunday timetable with revised services in the afternoon and evening.

For more detailed information on bus and ferry routes and timetables visit www.translink.com.au or call 13 12 30.

Pools

During the Christmas break, Council pools will be fully operational with the exception of Christmas day.

On public holidays, most Council pools are open between 9am-5pm, however visit Council’s website for pools trading hours as it varies between venues.

Council will continue its $2 Summer Dips incentive, with general entry fees dropping to $2 per person

Visit Council’s website to find a pool near you and check opening hours.

Libraries