World Wetlands Day will be celebrated from 8-11am Sunday 4 February, 2024 at GJ Walter Park, Cleveland on the shores of Moreton Bay marine park – an area designated Wetlands of International Importance since 1993.

Themed “Our Bay – Our Flyway,” the event will highlight why these Ramsar-listed wetlands must be protected for the migratory shorebirds (including the critically endangered Eastern Curlew) that make the epic 12000km return flight from the Arctic to our local feeding grounds.

The flight paths these shorebirds use incorporates over 22 countries including China, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia – and in Australia, our own Moreton Bay.

The free family event will invite visitors to:

– help paint a ‘flock’ of hundreds of migratory birds for a community art project

– view shorebirds through powerful telescopes;

– hear speakers including Dr Hugh Possingham, former Chief Scientist for Queensland and UQ Professor

– learn how wetlands contribute to human wellbeing; and

– see local Toondah koalas in their natural habitat.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, refreshments, live music as well as displays from community and environmental groups.

World Wetlands Day is one of many being staged internationally, with a focus on how wetlands enhance human wellbeing. The latest estimates show that wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests.

This event is organised by the Toondah Alliance including: Redlands2030 Inc, BirdLife Southern Qld, BirdLife Australia, Qld Wader Study Group, ACF Community Bayside, ACF, Koala Action Group, Stradbroke (Terrangeri) Environmental and Cultural Protection Association Inc.