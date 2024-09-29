On Thursday night, a capacity crowd of 2,500 people gathered under the iconic grey and white Big Top to celebrate the Queensland premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA. Arriving in Brisbane as part of the 2024 Australian tour, it’s been 25 years since the first Cirque show hit our shores.

LUZIA is a Mexican-inspired dreamscape that tells the story of a traveller’s journey through the unexpected. Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, LUZIA is a tribute to Mexico, exploring some of the deep and rich myths and characters of the country through colour, performance and live music. It is easy to see why it’s one of Cirque du Soleil’s most popular touring shows.

What makes LUZIA unique is the use of a rain curtain which features acrobatics and artistic scenes performed under falling rain, a feat not seen in any other touring production, anywhere. The surprises that abound with the use of technology and clever lighting in the rainfall are something you need to see live to believe.

What really makes the show spectacular are the performers, who come from all corners of the world, including two Australians: the Gold Coast’s Helena Merten and Port Macquarie raised, NICA trained Nelson Smyles. Merten plays the Running Woman in the opening scene, complete with 6 metre long butterfly wings and flanked by a gigantic metal horse puppet, while Smyles joins Merten in the Hoop Diving treadmill act that follows, with a group all dressed as hummingbirds. Smyles also understudies the Clown, played brilliantly throughout the show by the talented Eric Koller. It’s worth noting both Merten and Smyles started as gymnasts as children before both moving into high diving. Remarkably, both had transformative experiences in the audience as children at Cirque du Soleil shows.

Such is the power of Cirque du Soleil, which came from humble beginnings in Canada and went on to become the largest contemporary circus producer in the world. There is something transcendent about their shows, where world class artists and athletes complete mind-blowing tricks that look effortless but are unlikely to be seen live anywhere else.

Some of the extraordinary performances in Act One included the Football Dance which saw Abou Traoré and Igo Matos demonstrate phenomenal street dancing and ball skills (you won’t see better skills anywhere, not even online). Traoré’s breakdancing while keeping the soccer ball firmly tucked into his foot was simply astounding.

Flyer Naomi Zimmermann made acrobatics look like child’s play as she was thrown into the air wearing an eye catching pink leotard by a trio of Porters in the Adagio segment. Together, Cyr wheel and trapeze artist duo Sarah Togni and Enya White performed a majestic sequence alongside Merten while the rains poured down. Cheeky strongman Ugo Laffolay impressed in the Hand Balancing act, while vocalist Majo Cornejo wowed in the Act One closer’s Percussion Parade in a white dress with red flowers that burst open as she sang, as if by magic.

Act Two began with an incredible Masts and Poles segment, followed by the Swing 360 which, like it sounds, saw Krzysztof Holowenko make a giant swing do several complete loops. Ariel strap master Jérome Sordillon performed a beautiful segment alongside a jaguar puppet who lapped at a watering hole which also doubled as a cenote (natural sinkhole, found all over Mexico).

Energetic speed juggler Yhoan Ferro entertained the crowd to the sounds of the live band, led by Sébastien Laurendeau and Toby Couture. On opening night, the Contortion act was replaced by Ivan Do Duc on the acrobatic bicycle, and his mastery balancing on the bike as he rode in circles was a sight to behold. I can only imagine how many children went home and got on their bikes after seeing him perform!

The final act, and perhaps the most technically jaw dropping, was the Swing to Swing which saw Merten join a group of acrobats who literally flew through the air as they jumped and flipped between two giant swings; the rotating stage adding an extra layer of danger.

The set design, lighting projections and soundscapes perfectly complemented the performances culminating in the Fiesta and Finale which left the crowd exhilarated and on their feet. There were plenty of souvenirs available to take home as a memento of this special show and we tuned straight into the LUZIA Spotify playlist as we made our way out of the car park to keep the spirit of Mexico going all the way home.

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil runs to 10 November under the Big Top next to the Royal Queensland Golf Club, 461A Curtin Avenue East, Eagle Farm 4009. Free parking is available on site.

LUZIA Fun Facts:

LUZIA premiered in 2016 and is Cirque du Soleil’s 38th original production since 1984.

The word LUZIA is a mix of the word luz in Spanish that means light and the word lluvia that means rain.

LUZIA is the first touring production to incorporate rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes.

More than 4.5 million people around the world have seen LUZIA.

There are 1,000 pieces of costume on stage in LUZIA.

LUZIA travels with a team of 120 people, including 47 artists from 26 different countries.

LUZIA is the 10th Big Top show to visit Australia in 25 years.

Gold Coast performer Helena Merten talks about coming home to Australia with Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA.

Photo credits: Jared Vethaak