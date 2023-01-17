It’s a pleasure to see the exhibition Destiny Disrupted so soon in the new year, day four for me. It comes at a time when the airwaves seem full of goodwill and the words from our de facto national anthem—thanks mostly to ABC TV—find a particular niche: “We are one, but we are many . . .” We are also complex and contradictory: hypocritical and guileless, racist and inclusive, and much more besides; qualities that are often embraced by our writers, poets and visual artists who explore both inconvenient truths and what is best in us.

The 11 artists in Destiny Disrupted explore social, political and ethnic issues through personal stories. While all are well-established (and we’ve seen some of their works before), there’s something of a freshness, a neatness perhaps, in both the exhibition’s concept and the artwork. It’s a complementary combination of videos, sculpture, installations, painting, poetry and photographs, no doubt aided by the exhibition’s modest size and its presentation in the purpose-built space that is the Griffith University Art Museum on Grey Street, Southbank.

Why ‘Destiny Disrupted’ I wondered. The exhibition’s curator, Melbourne-based writer and arts producer Nur Shkembi, says she drew the title from Destiny Disrupted: A History of the World Through Islamic Eyes (2010), written by Afghan American historian Tamim Ansary. Shkembi says the way artists think is central: “The role of the artist as witness, maker, agitator . . . and social agent readily occupies the space found at the intersection of art and humanity.”

The exhibition features Abdul Abdullah, Abdul-Rahman Abdullah, Hoda Afshar, Safdar Ahmed, Elyas Alavi, Phillip George, Khaled Sabsabi, Omar J Sakr, Shireen Taweel, and Hossein and Nassiem Valamanesh. Their histories may be somewhat different but they also have much in common: all live in various Australian cities, all have links to Muslim countries and cultures, and, in Australia, they mostly live between cultures. Six were born in Australia to parents who came from other countries, and five were born overseas, in Tehran (Iran), Daikundi (Afghanistan), Tripoli (Libya), and Liverpool (UK).

One of the first works you see on the far wall as you enter the gallery is a video, What goes around (2021), by highly acclaimed artist Hossein Valamanesh in collaboration with his son, Nassiem. Hossein was born in Tehran but lived in Adelaide for most of his life, sadly dying last year.