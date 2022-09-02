This week South Bank Corporation unveiled new First Nations artwork in the Parklands.

The artwork titled – A place where we gather – takes centre stage in the heart of one of South Bank’s most popular family friendly dining precincts, which has been newly renamed, Riverside Terrace.

The artwork is a collaboration between local artists Silvia Jones-Terare and Stephen Hogarth, and a celebration of connection to country, culture and the rich history of South Bank.

“The artwork makes a bold statement – it is vibrant and inspiring, and we want people to engage with it and learn more about our First Nations culture and connection to place, South Bank Corporation CEO Bill Delves said.

“This is another showcase of the Corporation’s commitment to delivering First Nations initiatives and experiences as we continue to strengthen our connections with First Nations communities and peoples,” Mr Delves said.

See video here

A place where we gather – Q&A with artists Stephen and Silvia on Vimeo

Cover image supplied. Details (L-R): Bill Delves, CEO South Bank Corporation; Stephen Hogarth, Artist; Silvia Jones-Terare, Artist; Leon Allen, Chair South Bank Corporation.