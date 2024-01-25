BrisAsia’s 2024 program will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with music, dance and a dumpling festival across the suburbs.

Running from Thursday 1 February to Sunday 18 February, the festival will see more than 20 events across 11 suburbs bring the best of Asian culture to Brisbane.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the festival provides an opportunity to embrace the many cultures that makes Brisbane an exciting place to live.

“Brisbane is an inclusive city where more than a third of our residents have been born overseas and that’s something to celebrate,” Cr Schrinner said.

“BrisAsia is a fantastic way to do that and this year will see the return of fan favourite events and introduce some new experiences for people of all ages to enjoy.

“The city and the suburbs will come to life with Southside by Night, Laneway ParTEA, BrisAsia Dance, BrisAsia Pop Weekend and BrisAsia ParTEA returning once more.

“A new street festival will fill Fish Lane with authentic cultural elements, as LUSH transforms West End into a must-visit destination complete with street art, live music and delicious culinary delights.

“Foodies are invited to secure their spot at Southside Restaurant Fish Lane for an all-new Dumpling Festival, where they can dine on authentic dumplings and dim sum crafted by renowned sous-chef Benny Lam.

“The 2023 event saw more than 24,000 people get involved in the cultural celebrations, and with another fantastic line up of free and affordable events, we hope to build on that great success.”

Executive Producer of BrisAsia Festival, Dr Anthony Garcia, described this year’s program as a fantastic celebration of culture, community, arts and cuisine that honours and engages our Asian cultural heritage through learning and fun activities.

“It’s such a privilege to curate one of the most innovative and diverse festivals in Australia with an exciting program of events that brings elements of traditional and contemporary Asian culture together in an inspirational way,” Dr Garcia said.

“The festival is brought to life by more than 500 artists, producers and creatives whose work allows us to celebrate life and art in a way that brings people from all walks of life together, offering artists opportunities to experiment, collaborate and evolve their practice whilst giving audiences the chance to experience world-class entertainment.

“As one of the highlights of Brisbane’s cultural calendar, I encourage everyone to experience what the festival has to offer.

“Please plan your visit in advance as some events require bookings so secure your tickets early to ensure you don’t miss out.”

For the full BrisAsia Festival 2024 program and other events, visit the Council’s website and search ‘BrisAsia’.

Photo courtesy of Brisbane City Council