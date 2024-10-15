West End’s coolest new venue has its next show lined up, with the cheeky champagne cabaret Blanc de Blanc Encore heading for Brisbane.

Arriving just in time for the end-of-year silly season, the minds behind the highly successful LIMBO: The Return are thrilled to bring their infamous circus cabaret to The West End Electric, our city’s newest bespoke theatre and bar.

Strut & Fret Creative Director Scott Maidment toured the original Blanc de Blanc to London’s West End, the Las Vegas Strip, and the Sydney Opera House where it received sell-out seasons and 5-star reviews. Fans of Strut & Fret may recall the highly successful Brisbane Festival season of Blanc at Northshore precinct in 2022.

“For those who haven’t seen it, Blanc de Blanc Encore is a new sort of circus that takes the audience into a heady, bubble-filled, overflowing, crazy party, inspired by champagne. We can’t wait for audiences from across the sunshine state to experience Blanc at our all-new, West End theatre,” says Maidment.

Blanc de Blanc Encore transports guests from a sophisticated French lounge to a pumping nightclub party with the world’s finest acrobatic talent, great tunes, big laughs, lots of skin and more than a few surprises.

The cast of performers include the charismatic Canadian comedian and acrobat Felix Pouliot, the award-winning American aerialist and multi-hoop creator Caitlin Tomson-Moylan, prolific dancer Jackie Chambers and incredible hula hooper Jess Mews, both from Perth, soulful South African vocalist and dancer Sasha Lee Saunders, Ukrainian hip-hop, popping and bone-breaking artist Misha, and Berlin acrobat and comedian Remi Martin. Rounding out the cast and performing a duo hoop with partner Tomson-Moylan is the striking Canadian aerialist Spencer Craig.

The star-studded, international cast have graced major stages across the globe performing with Cirque du Soleil, Dua Lipa, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Tones and I. Choreography for Blanc de Blanc Encore is by Kevin Maher who has worked with Justin Bieber, Britney Spears and Madonna. Costumes are designed by the multi-talented James Browne, also the designer behind the chic interior of The West End Electric. Danish electronic artist Kenneth Bager will be providing the show’s thumping soundtrack.

Opening night for Blanc de Blanc Encore is Thursday 21 November, with preview performances starting from 14 November. Tickets are selling fast, with bookings being taken for Christmas parties and end of year group events. After the Brisbane season, the show will be heading over to London, so don’t miss out!

Blanc de Blanc Encore runs from 14 November at The West End Electric, 125 Boundary Street West End, 4101.

Bookings: https://strutnfret.com/west-end-electric/blanc-de-blanc-encore-at-the-west-end-electric/

For updates, follow Blanc de Blanc on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/blancdeblancshow/

Images: supplied.