The Queensland Government has called for Queenslanders to make the state the community garden capital of Australia, with funding on the table to transform unused and underutilised urban spaces.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said grants of up to $50,000 are on offer for communities across the state to build community gardens, install composting and recycling infrastructure and restore native habitats.

“Places where families and neighbours can gather are the beating hearts of our communities,” Minister Scanlon said.

“We know Queenslanders are keen to create more of these spaces, grow their produce, create thriving ecosystems and do their bit for the environment.

“Projects can include installing composting and recycling infrastructure at community facilities, restoring local green spaces and establishing or expanding community gardens.

“It builds on our ambition to create and expand national parks and conservation spaces across Queensland with a record $262.5 million, but local green space is just as important.

Minister Scanlon said the Palaszczuk Government had provided over $21 million to 538 projects across Queensland since the Community Sustainability Action Grants first started in 2016.

“The grant program provides vital funding to eligible community organisations and individuals for innovative solutions that aim to address climate change, protect our unique wildlife and conserve our natural and built environment.”

Member for Greenslopes Joe Kelly encouraged Queenslanders to put their hand up for a grant. The Norman Creek Catchment Coordinating Committee (The N4C) recently received a $50,000 grant through the program, which supported the rehabilitation of 351 metres of Bridgewater Creek at Wembley Park, Coorparoo.

“Thanks to the Palaszczuk Government’s grant, the committee removed threat weeds and litter from the site and planted more than 10,000 trees and native plants,” Mr Kelly said.

The N4C Vice President Damien Madden said their creek rehabilitation work involved reintroducing sub-tropical lowland rainforest plants to the area, a key aspect of many Southeast Queensland waterways before European settlement.

“The committee also removed urban waste materials and rampant weeds along the creek banks margins,” Mr Madden said.

“The N4C highly recommends other community groups apply for Community Sustainability Action grant fundings for similar project activities.”

Applications for the Community Sustainability Spaces grants are open until 16 February, 2023.