Birdlife Australia is inviting Westenders to join the Great Aussie Bird Count from 16 to 22 October in West End to help our Feathered Friends.

Spring is in the air, and it’s time to celebrate the beauty and diversity of nature and our native bird life. This year marks the 10th annual Aussie Bird Count, one of Australia’s greatest citizen science initiatives encouraging people of all ages to step outside to their favourite spot and spend just 20 minutes observing and counting the birds.

“The Aussie Bird Count brings people together and promotes our connection with the land around us,” explains BirdLife Australia Public Affairs Manager Sean Dooley. “It’s an ideal opportunity to spend time in one of the many beautiful parks and gardens in our country while also making a contribution to Australia’s conservation efforts.”

Playing a vital role in collecting essential data on species diversity and populations, the count aims to monitor distribution trends and assess which bird species are thriving and which need conservation attention.

Why Participate in the Aussie Bird Count?

Conservation Impact: By participating in the Aussie Bird Count, you become an invaluable citizen scientist, contributing crucial data to help identify trends and assess the health of our local bird populations. Your observations can shape conservation strategies and help protect our endangered bird species.

Community Engagement: The Aussie Bird Count provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and connect with nature. Everyone is welcome to participate and make a difference, whether you’re a seasoned birdwatcher or a curious beginner.

Family Fun: The Aussie Bird Count is a simple, fun activity that can be enjoyed by the whole family. It’s a chance to bond with loved ones while exploring the wonders of our local environment.

Discover Local Wildlife: Through birdwatching, you’ll gain a new appreciation for the incredible diversity of birdlife surrounding us in West End.

Let’s Put West End on the Birdwatching Map!

To achieve this, we need your help! Here’s how you can participate in the Aussie Bird Count:

Choose Your Spot: Pick your favourite outdoor space in West End. It could be a park or even your own backyard.

Count the Birds: Spend just 20 minutes quietly observing the birds around you. Take note of their species and the numbers you spot.

Share Your Data: Record your findings using the Aussie Bird Count app or the web form. You can participate as often as you like during the count period, but make sure each count is 20 minutes.

Join the Aussie Bird Count!

Celebrate our feathered neighbours and contribute to bird conservation in West End.

The Aussie Bird Count runs from 16 to 22 October, so enjoy some time outdoors and make your birdwatching count!

“We aim to spark passion for birdwatching and encourage active participation in the event,” said Sean Dooley. “The Aussie Bird Count is a fantastic opportunity for all Australians to contribute to bird conservation in our beautiful country. By spending just 20 minutes observing and counting birds, participants can play a crucial role in protecting our unique avian biodiversity.”

If you’re unsure about bird identification, a built-in “bird finder” tool is available to help you out.

Join BirdLife Australia and West End in celebrating our native bird and the invaluable work of citizen scientists during this year’s Aussie Bird Count.

For more information on how to participate, visit www.aussiebirdcount.org.au .

All images by Jan Bowman