Four world premiere productions and a full slate of new Australian works put the whole world on show in La Boite Theatre’s 2023 season, the first programmed by new Artistic Director Courtney Stewart.

La Boite will present four mainstage productions in 2023, each making its world premiere in the iconic Roundhouse Theatre: The Poison of Polygamy’s timeless tale of morality and betrayal, the star-crossed saga of Capricorn, delicious family drama Cut Chilli and the riotous and relatable IRL.

Stewart said La Boite was a passionate incubator and producer of new work and in 2023 would continue to broaden horizons, ignite imaginations and provoke thought.

“From our proud Brisbane base, we are presenting a season of world premieres and special events that put the whole world on show,” Stewart said.

“This season, La Boite taps into every facet of humanity, community and culture to open people’s minds and take them to places they’ve never been.



“We will tell new stories, stir new emotions and showcase a world that once existed only at the fringes.”



Stewart said programming her inaugural season with exciting new works reflected not only her passion for new Australian writing but the responsibility of the nation’s oldest and boldest theatre company to highlight and support local artists and writers.

“My goal is to redefine this notion of ‘classic works’, to expand and dream upon what the Australian canon of work can look like and introduce fresh, contemporary stories, told in our voices, to Australia’s theatrical canon,” she said.

“Our 2023 season is about creating and maintaining a pipeline of high-quality work and nurturing excellent artists to lead these projects.

“La Boite is excellent at unearthing and profiling exceptional Queensland talent on both local and national stages.”

Season 2023 launches with the stage adaptation of The Poison of Polygamy’s pioneering novella, translated by Ely

Finch, that sheds an illuminating insight into the early Chinese-Australian experience, presented in-the-round from 8 – 27 May 2023.