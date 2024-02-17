Author Donna M. Cameron has a new book out, ‘The Rewilding’, which is described as a passionate intimation of hope – an electrifying cat-and-mouse-chase and an odd couple love story that captures the essence of what it means to be alive today in this cusp of change pulsing with possibilities.

Donna said the book was inspired by her need to find hope in the face of anthropogenic climate change, not only for herself, but for the young people in her life.

‘I work part-time as a teacher, so I’m exposed to a lot of young people, and I began to be alarmed by the amount of ‘doomerism’ amongst them. The feeling that they’re going to die young because the world has gone to hell in a handbasket and there is nothing they can do. To be honest, I was starting to feel this way too and found myself continually doom scrolling, then waking in the middle of the night in a state of panic or grief.’

As a storyteller, she felt a growing responsibility to attempt to change the dominate narrative, if that was indeed possible.

‘I started to read everything hopeful I could find around climate change, and believe it or not, I discovered many things to be hopeful for. Not only are us humans the most destructive species on the face of the planet, I believe we’re also one of the most creative, intelligent and compassionate species. Did you know scientists have recently discovered a fungus in an Ecuadorian rainforest that eats plastic. That’s a game changer. We may have just discovered how to deal with our plastic pollution problem.’

That is just one example of the many elements of hope in the book.

Cameron claims that it was through the writing of the book that she discovered hope comes through action.

Which is another topic the book explores – the growing radicalised actions of non-violent protestors. One of the inspirations for the eco-warrior character in ‘The Rewilding’ was the protestor Violet Coco, who lives in her car and travels around Australia to wherever the need for protesting is most vital. She has been arrested several times but is most notorious for blocking traffic on the harbour bridge last year by parking a vehicle across a lane, then climbing onto the roof of the car, setting off a flair and live streaming, asking people to join her.

‘The Rewilding’ explores what is driving people to this kind of action.

Even though Donna no longer lives in Brisbane, she grew up in Brisbane and still considers herself a Queensland writer as most of her work is set in Queensland.

‘I can’t wait for the Brisbane launch,’ she said. ‘Nothing like being back in your hometown.’

Donna will be in a Q and A with author Sally Piper at AVID Reader on Friday the 15th of March at 6pm for a 6:30 start. (It is a free event, but bookings are essential for catering purposes.)