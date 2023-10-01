Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner has announced a million new plants for a greener, more Liveable city for the Brisbane Olympic games by 2032.

In a Brisbane first, a new partnership between Brisbane City Council and not-for-profit enterprise, Greening Australia will see one million more native plants established before the Olympic and Paralympic, the Lord Mayor announced on Sunday.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the new partnership will take Brisbane’s biodiversity “to the next level” by restoring greenspace and creeks across the city.

“Brisbane is Australia’s fastest growing capital city and we must protect and enhance our greenspace if we are to preserve our liveability,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We are already Australia’s most biodiverse capital city, but it’s important we continue to take further steps to protect Brisbane’s rich wildlife habitat for future generations.”

“With the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games rapidly approaching, we are rolling up our sleeves now to sow the seeds for future environmental health.”

Cr Schrinner said on average, Council plants more than 56,000 native plants annually, handing out an additional 45,000 saplings for free to residents each year.

“With our extensive tree planting program, the one million native plants will help add over 1.5 million plants to key environmental areas in Brisbane in the lead up to 2032.

“Council’s own Sustainability Agency has teamed up with Greening Australia to deliver the Biodiverse Brisbane Initiative, with a focus on creating and restoring natural habitat across our city.”

“Brisbane is the first Council in Queensland to collaborate with Greening Australia on their Nature in Cities program, and we’re proud to be leading the way on this important environmental outcome.”

Through the partnership, up to 500 hectares of urban wildlife habitat, including the restoration of wetlands and riverbanks across Brisbane, will be reinstated, the Lord Mayor said

Hundreds of native ground cover, shrubs and tree varieties will be rolled out through donor and corporate-funded planting days.

Planting locations will align with Council’s existing creek corridor projects across the city and the suburbs, including Norman Creek, Toowong Creek, Breakfast Creek and Kedron Brook.

Council said works are already underway to plant over 20,000 native plants across over three hectares at Archerfield Wetlands in Brisbane’s south.

The environmental restoration works at Archerfield Wetlands, which includes vegetation and waterways rehabilitation, will complement the Oxley Creek Transformation’s $22 million Archerfield Wetlands District Parkland, due for completion in 2024.

“Brisbane 2032 is our goal, but this is also about creating an environmental legacy beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the Chair of Brisbane Sustainability Agency, Mr Nigel Chamier AM, said.

Greening Australia CEO Ms Heather Campbell said the collaboration with Council will have long-lasting benefits for Brisbane.

“In our rapidly expanding urban landscape, restoring natural ecosystems and tree canopy for people and wildlife, improving water quality in our rivers and wetlands, and building green corridors is critical,” Ms Campbell said.

“This collaboration to deliver a citywide large-scale project is a first of its kind for Greening Australia, and we’re excited to collaborate with Brisbane for a cleaner and greener future.”

The project will contribute to Council achieving its goal of 40 per cent natural habitat cover across Brisbane.

“Establishing one million plants before Brisbane 2032 will help make our city even more clean and green, while showcasing the city as a leader in sustainability on the world stage,” Cr Schrinner said.

“We are committed to putting the plans in place now so that we can welcome the world to a cleaner and greener Brisbane in 2032 and beyond.”

To find out more about the Biodiverse Brisbane Initiative, visit the Brisbane Sustainability Agency website at www.sustainablebrisbane.com.au.

In an opinion piece published by the Westender in July, Greens mayoral candidate Jonathan Sriranganathan said that Brisbane’s unique biodiversity and reputation as Australia’s greenest major city could provide Brisbane’s ‘brand’ as the ‘greenest ever Olympic host city’.

Cover image, iStock