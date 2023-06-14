Rug up and roll up for the ultimate Winter celebration in West End, with over 120 stall holders, blazing bonfires, bangin’ local bands, fire twirlers & stilt walkers, gourmet eats, streamy mulled wine and winter workshops.

Workshops provided by the local community include;

Circus workshops [incl. fire twirling and plate spinning,

Mala bead-making workshops with Earthly Magic Studio

Free yoga classes with Wild Peace

Community garden workshops with Jane Street Community Gardens

Indigenous Art Gallery Walk – artists, including Paul Bong & Jenny Pineapple, in the gallery laneway.

Indulge in some mouthwatering street eats from around the globe. Experience teppanyaki, Japanese noodles & gyoza from Teppanyaki Noodles, all things smoked with Smokehouse BBQ, Korean corndogs, enjoy a comforting feed from Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers, plus the crowd favourites, Braut Haus & Potato Twisties. Complete your feast with something sweet and treat yourself to Oh Tiramisu, egg waffles at Bubbo Dessert, and vegan & gluten-free delights with Vegan Hut.

Non-stop entertainment for the kiddies, with roving performers to get the whole family buzzing.

Wrap your mitts around a spiced mulled wine at our Stone & Wood Pop-Up bar. Or grab a cold one from Stone & Wood, Two Tales Distilling Co. and Little Ridge Distillery.

Live music from Little Big City, Dublin Rose, and a range of talented local musicians and buskers will keep the good vibes pumping until late.

West End Solstice Market

Friday 16th June, 4pm to 10pm

Corner of Montague Rd and Jane St.

FREE Entry | FREE Parking

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/808892406798404/

Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/west-end-solstice-market

Yoga Class Registration: https://bit.ly/3oUNUxO

Mala Workshop Registration: https://bit.ly/43ub90H

Goodwill Projects is the State Winner of the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards Queensland in the Building Communities category.

The Building Communities category celebrates small and medium-sized businesses that make a positive impact on their communities in a way that benefits each and every citizen.

