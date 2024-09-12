Australian Red Cross has opened the doors to a new retail store in West End, Brisbane. Located at 148 Boundary St, West End, the new store will provide locals with better access to quality new and pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Australian Red Cross Head of Retail, Richard Wood, said the store is a welcome addition to expanding Australian Red Cross Shop network with over 170 outlets nation-wide.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to our new store on Boundary Street and look forward to welcoming locals to shop for a cause,” Richard said.

“The funds raised through Australian Red Cross Shops help us support people overcoming hardship, crisis and disaster both locally and globally.”

“We’d also love to encourage locals to not just shop with us but consider volunteering their time in store or donating their quality clothing and accessories.”

Tips for decluttering your wardrobe

Lay your wardrobe out in your room and split into two piles: the items you wear often and the items you don’t seem to wear as much.

Take the items you don’t wear as much and try on each piece as part of an outfit – shoes and all. By doing this you can see what you like and don’t like, what doesn’t fit, and what you realistically won’t wear anymore.

Gather the clothes, shoes and accessories you no longer want or need and check they’re undamaged, unsoiled, and of good quality. If you wouldn’t give it to a friend don’t donate it.

Take your donations to an Australian Red Cross Shop and receive a stamp on our loyalty card for your generosity. Once you reach 10 stamps you’ll get 25% off your next purchase.

For more information about volunteering opportunities or donating items, please visit our website at Australian Red Cross | Act for humanity or contact the Red Cross Shop directly.

The store is open Monday to Friday 9am – 4.50pm.