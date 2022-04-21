NightOwl Convenience’s Duncan Street store in West End is re-launching under new management on Saturday 23 April, with new food offers, increased products available, and extended trading hours.

The NightOwl store, located at Shop 2/30 Duncan Street, West End, is re-opening as a company store under franchisor Adam Adams.

The official re-launch will be celebrated with a fun-filled morning at the Duncan Street site from 9.00 am until 1.00 pm on 23 April.

Customers can expect a sausage sizzle, plenty of food to try and fun giveaways. Come and meet and greet with the iconic NightOwl mascot, Owlando, with his fabulous OwlVan also in attendance.

The new and improved Duncan Street NightOwl site will offer an extended range of both hot and cold food offers, available at any time of the day, with all hot chips cooked to order in under 4 minutes. A new offer of fresh fish and chips is set to be popular amongst the locals, alongside the usual range of delicious sandwiches, wraps, pies, and sausage rolls, which many have already come to know and love. The coffee service is excellent value with premium roasted beans creating a satisfying cup for when you are on the go. Both hot and iced coffee is available with a wide choice of milk and flavouring. The NightOwl coffee offer is expected to compete well with the café next door.

NightOwl Duncan Street have also extended their grocery range as part of the ownership transfer, with ready-to-eat YouFoodz and My Muscle Chef meals back in stock. The store has recently undergone a huge reconfiguration ensuring customers are provided with an easy and efficient shopping experience with every store visit. Full Lotto services will soon be available at the store.

NightOwl Convenience’s National Marketing Manager Glenys Tristram said that she knows local customers will enjoy the fuller offer and will find value in having the store as an easy pop in for those groceries you just need to top up on.

“Local West Enders should join the NightOwl Loyalty program called ‘OwlClub’, they can then receive free coffees and other perks and discounts”, Ms Tristram said.

Like many other businesses in West End, Duncan Street NightOwl suffered the consequences of the February floods. Although the store didn’t flood, parts of Duncan Street became completely submerged, resulting in the closure of Duncan Street for several days. During this time, Duncan Street NightOwl experienced a loss of power, resulting in the disposal of thousands of dollars’ worth of perishable food, milk, and frozen goods. Consequentially, the store remained closed for a period of four days during this time. The Duncan Street NightOwl team remained positive and determined throughout this time, eager to commence serving locals again.

Following the store’s re-launch, it will commence extended trading hours of 5am to midnight, 7 days a week, with key delivery partners, Deliveroo and UberEats also set-up and ready to go.

The new store manager, Meagan, will commence on 26 April. She has extensive customer service experience, is excited and ready to greet the site’s loyal customers in store.

NightOwl Convenience largest stand-alone convenience store brand in Australia, with more than 80 stores nation-wide.

Images supplied