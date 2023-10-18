The Queensland music community is invited to enter their songs in the 2024 Queensland Music Awards, with self-nominations officially open.

Returning to the Fortitude Music Hall, on Wednesday 17 April 2024 QMusic will bring together the state’s most gifted emerging and established artists to celebrate the incredible year of music released in 2023.

“The awards not only celebrate established talent but have also kick-started the careers of some incredible names,” said QMusic CEO Kris Stewart.

“This year alone saw acts like Thelma Plum, Ball Park Music, Sycco, DZ Deathrays and Miiesha all recognised at the 2023 ceremony, so it’s a huge event and I encourage artists of all persuasions to apply!”

The 2024 ceremony will recognise a more diverse group of contributors to Queensland music with the expanded Stage & Contemporary Classical category welcoming composers of music for the stage to submit, and a brand-new Music for Screen category developed to acknowledge the vast field of original compositions created specifically for film, television and games.

“We have some absolutely amazing artists in Queensland working in the areas of producing music for stage and screen production,” continued Stewart. “These are areas that are creating rich pathways for our artists and in 2024 we want to celebrate them and diversify where we see value in our industry.”

The People’s Choice awards will also return in 2024, with nominations opening in November.

Artists who have released songs and music videos between 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023 have until 14 November to nominate across a wide range of award categories.

Nominations close 11:59pm on 14 November at queenslandmusicawards.com.au

Cover image, Thelma Plum at 2023 Queensland Music Awards