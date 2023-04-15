Last December, The Westender posted an interview with Uniti Group CEO, Mick Simmons about residents’ confusion with the transition from Velocity (South Brisbane Fibre) to the Opticomm network. Mr Simmons addressed concerns about transition timing, costs, and communication difficulties. See the link below.

Given further delays and ongoing concerns, Uniti Group has provided The Westender with the following statement. Note in particular the changes in timing for the transition.

Last year Opticomm and Telstra, as the respective future and legacy network providers in Velocity estates, paused the rollout to make changes to better support customers transitioning to the Opticomm network. Recently, it was announced that the simplified transition has resumed with a small pilot in May 2023, and scale up from July 2023. The simplified approach removes a lot of hassle for customers, as they’ll no longer need to book a technician appointment ahead of transition. Customers will simply need to place an order with their chosen provider offering powered by Opticomm plans ahead of their transition date, and the transition will all be done remotely. Uniti Group Confused? Opticomm’s CEO updates us on the transition from Velocity.

