Through his song, Beneath The Southern Cross”  Peter Branjerdporn reflects on his relationship his first nations bothers and sisters and their invitation to walks with them.

“I was born in Melbourne but spent 13 years growing up in Bangkok as a kid. My family moved to Brisbane when I was 15, and it wasn’t until I was at Uni that I spoke to an Aboriginal person. Through meeting Aunty Jean Philips at St Andrew’s Anglican Church South Brisbane I learned about the struggles of her people. 

“Since then, I have met many people, including Christians, who have been advocating for justice for First Nations people. Part of my role as the Justice Enabler of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland is to encourage Australians to accept the invitation to walk with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Brothers and Sisters on the journey mapped out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. This song was born out of the desire to listen to the voice crying out in the wilderness.”

Peter works in the Justice Unit at the Anglican Church Southern Queensland and is the media contact for West End Uniting Church.

Peter invites everyone to use this video in presentations, conversations and workshops anywhere.

“I hope and pray that we will come together to accept the invitation to walk with our First Nations brothers and sisters, offered in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Read the statement here: https://ulurustatement.org/the-statement “

"Beneath The Southern Cross"

There is something stirring in my soul
The time has come for us to hear the call 
A voice crying out in the wilderness
From the heart of Love
Across the lands and seas
You’re calling out to me 
From the Heart 
Beneath the Southern Cross
To be a Voice for Love
This is the way to make amends
I know I can be a better friend 
A still small Voice 
Whispering in my heart
Listen to the voice of Love
Across the lands and seas
You’re calling out to me 
From the Heart 
Beneath the Southern Cross
To be a Voice for Love
Yes I’ll walk with you
Hope will guide us through 
Take my hand
Together we’ll make a stand
To be a Voice for Love
From the Heart 
Beneath the Southern Cross
To be a Voice for Love
To be a Voice for Love

Cover image of Peter supplied.