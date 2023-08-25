Through his song, Beneath The Southern Cross” Peter Branjerdporn reflects on his relationship his first nations bothers and sisters and their invitation to walks with them.

“I was born in Melbourne but spent 13 years growing up in Bangkok as a kid. My family moved to Brisbane when I was 15, and it wasn’t until I was at Uni that I spoke to an Aboriginal person. Through meeting Aunty Jean Philips at St Andrew’s Anglican Church South Brisbane I learned about the struggles of her people. “

“Since then, I have met many people, including Christians, who have been advocating for justice for First Nations people. Part of my role as the Justice Enabler of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland is to encourage Australians to accept the invitation to walk with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Brothers and Sisters on the journey mapped out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. This song was born out of the desire to listen to the voice crying out in the wilderness.”

Peter works in the Justice Unit at the Anglican Church Southern Queensland and is the media contact for West End Uniting Church.

Peter invites everyone to use this video in presentations, conversations and workshops anywhere.

“I hope and pray that we will come together to accept the invitation to walk with our First Nations brothers and sisters, offered in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Read the statement here: https://ulurustatement.org/the-statement “

"Beneath The Southern Cross" There is something stirring in my soul The time has come for us to hear the call A voice crying out in the wilderness From the heart of Love Across the lands and seas You’re calling out to me From the Heart Beneath the Southern Cross To be a Voice for Love This is the way to make amends I know I can be a better friend A still small Voice Whispering in my heart Listen to the voice of Love Across the lands and seas You’re calling out to me From the Heart Beneath the Southern Cross To be a Voice for Love Yes I’ll walk with you Hope will guide us through Take my hand Together we’ll make a stand To be a Voice for Love From the Heart Beneath the Southern Cross To be a Voice for Love To be a Voice for Love

Cover image of Peter supplied.