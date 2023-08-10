It’s hard to deny that the West End Festival and the famous Kurilpa Derby is the best day of the year in West End. The popular community event sees thousands flock to West End for the parade down Boundary Street, starting under the Dornoch Terrace Bridge. It’s a unique sight to be sure with magnificent costumes, dazzling floats, passionate drummers, and mesmerizing dancers, as well as live music and entertainment from midday until late. Al manner of wheeled vehicles and bespoke group and family costumes are created just for the day, and worn with pride in a vibrant celebration of community spirit.

The full program of events is being announced soon and includes the crowd favourites of all the whacky and novelty races and relays for kids and bigger kid-ults. Some early pre-announcements include performances for all ages from West End Dance, local luminary Bec Mac as MC, and live electro-hop from Kairos Kin, who are Terry Cassels aka Kazm and Marisa Lock aka Blue MC. You can also sample West African cuisine at the Lekki Laneway Block Party from midday to 10pm organised by West African Bistro and Bar, Lekki by Little Lagos on Boundary Street.

The event is run by local organisation, the West End Community Association (WECA) who are already hard at work putting together another incredible event. The community-run event is currently fundraising to enable the event to go ahead, and WECA are asking the local community of residents and businesses to support the campaign as they raise $17,000 to cover the permits and infrastructure. Although free to attend for the many thousands of happy visitors, the event is not free to host, and the fundraiser seeks to cover the expenses for permits, security, marquees, sound systems and other essential items.

HOW TO DONATE

Every donation is welcomed, and for the price of a couple delicious West End lattes you can help support this fantastic community party. The organisers ask that if you cannot afford to contribute, please help out by sharing the fundraiser along with any happy memories you have of the event.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

There is also the opportunity for local businesses to sponsor the event and promote your business on the day, as well local not-for-profits that would like to host an information stall. Here’s where you can find out more information about all these opportunities.

Cover image supplied, all other images by Jan Bowman.