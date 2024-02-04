Tenants Queensland (TQ) and QCOSS have jointly welcomed the package of tenancy reforms announced today by Premier Steven Miles as a promising first step towards improving the lives of Queenslanders living with rental insecurity.

The package is a positive sign that the Miles Government has listened to the pleas of Queensland’s renters and that it will continue to take seriously the plight of those burdened with insecure tenancies amid a cost-of-living crisis.

TQ CEO Penny Carr championed the three years of campaigning by Make Renting Fair in Queensland supporters which led to today’s announcement.

Carr said, “We particularly applaud the introduction of the following measures that will make a real difference in the lives of Queensland renters:

Changes to bond returns including the introduction of a portable bond scheme

Putting and end to rent bidding

Making it easier for renters to undertake the minor modifications that address their needs

Introducing a rental code of conduct

Improving privacy protections by limiting what rental applicants can be asked and creating limits on when and what personal information can be retained by agent and landlords”.

QCOSS CEO Aimee McVeigh has welcomed the focus on Supporting Queensland Renters in the Queensland Government’s forthcoming Homes for Queenslanders plan.

“Queenslanders should be able to afford the basics, including keeping a roof over their head. That’s why a focus on renters is a must for any credible housing plan. Closing loopholes to ensure rent can only be increased once a year will provide some comfort to renters.”

However, Tenants Queensland and QCOSS remain concerned that arbitrary evictions and rental increases have not yet been addressed.

“Right now, tenants can be evicted from their home for no reason at the end of a lease and there is nothing to stop rent increasing arbitrarily”, says Carr.

“Our own workforce is struggling to pay the rent. Renting in Queensland has become unaffordable for front line disability, aged and childcare workers. The Queensland Government can, and should, stop erratic and unaffordable rent increases,” says McVeigh.

Tenants Queensland and QCOSS want to see the Government pass legislation and implement reforms for renters as soon as possible. Both landlords and tenants need stability. They are also calling on the LNP to support the changes.