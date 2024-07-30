This month Queensland Ballet launched The Ballet Boys Project, a series of initiatives designed to explore and address the decline of boys in ballet and dance.

Since 2020, Queensland Ballet Academy has seen a 36% decline in male enrolments, a downward trend that Christian Tàtchev, Director of Queensland Ballet Academy, observes is evident across the professional training industry globally.

Queensland Ballet Executive Director Dilshani Weerasinghe said the company is taking the decline seriously by taking a market-leading stand and addressing what is potentially a sustainability issue for the art form.

“As such, we are encouraging the dance and broader community to join this movement with us to ensure the tradition of ballet – although ever-evolving, lives on with strong participation from male dancers,” Mrs Weerasinghe said.

The company has established The Boys in Ballet Committee to identify the roadblocks and take action to address the issue.

As the first initiative of The Ballet Boys Project, Queensland Ballet is offering free weekly classes to boys aged 11 – 14, at the homes of Queensland Ballet in West End and Queensland Ballet Academy in Kelvin Grove.

“Our hope is that this new initiative will give male students the opportunity to forge new friends, enjoy a safe and encouraging environment and be inspired by other boys and men pursuing their love of dance in our incredible facilities.”

Head of Academy Operations Gabrielle Johnston said the initiative was launched in mid-July and has already been well received.

“This initiative aims to remove barriers for boys wanting to take ballet classes by fully subsidising classes at no cost, with no uniform requirements, and no audition required. We’ve had boys coming to these classes which are focussed on male-specific ballet technique, from Coffs Harbour, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and even Yeppoon. We aim to foster a unique opportunity to bring together boys who are enjoying ballet in the community sector, sometimes as the only boy in their class and learn from leading professional male teachers.”

Students will enjoy the following benefits:

forging friendships with other boys who dance

focusing on male-specific ballet technique

classes and mentoring by leading professional male teachers

building a support network of like-minded peers

dancing in purpose-built, professional dance studios

enjoying a safe and encouraging environment

being inspired by witnessing older boys and men pursuing their love of ballet in our facilities

To celebrate the launch, male dancers within the company were asked what inspired them to start dancing.

Company Artist Callum Mackie said he didn’t have a sport when he was younger and was inspired after watching his sister at her ballet concert. “I didn’t have a chosen sport, and thought, I could give that a go. So, I tried out contemporary, tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theatre, classical and kept things rolling from there. I really enjoyed it.”

For Jette Parker Young Artist Joseph Moss, his mother’s dance studio was part of day-to-day life. “I grew up with it around me, and so it inevitably became part of my life.”

Company Artist Lewis Formby’s parents were looking for a way to channel their son’s exuberant energy. “I did it because my sisters did it. I’m still here 20 years later.”

And Jette Parker Young Artist Jack Jones was literally banging down the door to join the classes when he was just 2 ½. “It was just my thing. My friends went to footy or something else and I went to ballet instead.”

This year all funds raised at the annual giving day will go towards the Queensland Ballet Academy and supporting the next generation of artists. Giving day is hosted on 8 August, 2024. All donations on the day will be quadrupled, thanks to the generous support of visionary match donors.

Students can register for the Ballet Boys classes here:

https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/events/the-ballet-boys-project

Photo credit: David Kelly