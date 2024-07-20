Queensland Ballet’s upcoming season of Bespoke offers audiences an exhilarating opportunity to see elite ballet dancers perform in dynamic, contemporary settings.

Now in its seventh year, Bespoke features a triple bill of brand-new contemporary works including Katina Olsen’s gundirgan, wise woman, Milena Sidorova’s Birds of Paradise and Jack Lister’s Papillon.

The 2024 season of Bespoke represents a significant milestone for Queensland Ballet, as they stage their first-ever First Nations work. Choreographed by Olsen, formerly of Bangarra Dance Theatre and of Wakka Wakka and Kombumerri descent, gundirgan, wise woman celebrates the extraordinary life of Wakka Wakka elder Aunty Maureen Williams, with live music from the Southern Cross Soloists featuring Aunty Maureen’s grandson Chris Williams.

Papillon, by Jack Lister, is a rhythmic, textural, colourful and energetic exploration of the metamorphosis from larvae to butterfly.

Lister is both an Associate Choreographer with Queensland Ballet and an Associate Artistic Director of Australasian Dance Collective. He trained at the Australian Ballet School and has created internationally for the Birmingham Royal Ballet and Milwaukee Ballet. Together with Ryan Renshaw, he has created dance films that have screened at film festivals globally gaining countless awards and nominations.

Westender was fortunate to be given a sneak peek of Milena Sidorova’s piece, Birds of Paradise ahead of the premiere, and it did not disappoint.

Ukranian-Dutch choreographer Milena Sidorova is a Young Creative Associate at the Dutch National Ballet and appeared in the film Dune: Part One as the creepy human spider. Her unique Spider choreography was created when she was just 13 years old and has become a social media sensation.

In discussing Birds of Paradise, Sidorova asks: “What if the mesmerising behaviours of birds-of-paradise mirrored our own search for companionship? The courtship rituals of these magnificent birds, such as the elaborate dances, intricate nest building, and vivid displays – are more than just a natural spectacle; they reflect our own search for connection and love.”

While inspired by the captivating behaviours of birds-of-paradise, Sidorova says Birds of Paradise is ultimately a celebration of beauty and the complexity of our shared humanness.

Birds of Paradise features a cast of ten dancers including Queensland Ballet’s Principal Artists Neneka Yoshida and Alexander Idaszak.

“We have really enjoyed the process of working with the wonderful choreographer Milena who came all the way from The Netherlands to create this brand new work. She was so inspiring and we just can’t wait to share this beautiful piece,” says Yoshida.

Bespoke opens next Thursday at the Thomas Dixon Centre, 406 Montague Road West End and runs from 25th July to 3rd August.

Tickets: https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/performances/2024/bespoke

Further info: https://www.facebook.com/QldBallet

